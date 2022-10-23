The Louvre museum in Paris will display dozens of artifacts from Uzbekistan that its experts helped restore, including a 2,000-year-old Buddha statue and a fragment of a Quran from the eighth century, the Uzbek government announced.
A total of 70 restored artifacts will be shown in the Louvre between Nov. 23 and March 6, the state-run Culture and Arts Development Foundation said in a statement.
The Quran fragment, it said, had been stored for centuries in the village of Katta Langar and is one of the oldest copies of the Muslim holy book in existence.
