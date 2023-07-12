International hit series "Muhteşem Yüzyıl" ("The Magnificent Century"), has partnered with The Sandbox, a popular metaverse platform, with a global launch event held in Paris on July 12.

Produced by TIMS Productions’ founder Timur Savcı, and broadcast in over 140 countries with over 500 million viewers around the world, "Magnificent Century" stepped into the metaverse with The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. This partnership has rendered "Magnificent Century" the very first Turkish series in the world to enter into The Sandbox metaverse and the second global hit series after "The Walking Dead."

Within the scope of this new cooperation between The Sandbox and "Magnificent Century," the magical atmosphere and iconic venues of "Magnificent Century" will be revived in The Sandbox metaverse, transforming its unforgettable characters into avatars from the last quarter of this year.

"Magnificent Century" will also have a multitude of events with its place in The Sandbox metaverse. A highly interactive gamified metaverse experience featuring "Magnificent Century" will be available on The Sandbox for series lovers around the world.

Timur Savcı (R), the producer of "Magnificent Century" and the founder of TIMS Productions, Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox sign the partnership protocole, Paris, France, July 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of The Sandbox)

In the meantime, distinctive projects for "Magnificent Century" are planned with The Sandbox. NFT and avatar collections are devised to be circulated among the projects. It is, therefore, true to say that Magnificent Century fans from all around the world will be able to customize their avatars with enriched items of their favorite characters. It will correspondingly be conceivable for fans to bring their communities to the metaverse with creative experiences. Gaming and crypto communities and Magnificent Century fans will similarly able to benefit from the experiences and avatars offered on The Sandbox platform.

The Sandbox will be the “hub” for all creators included in this ecosystem, particularly "Magnificent Century" fans, who have adored the series since the first day of its broadcast. The global launch event, hosted by The Sandbox in Paris, started with a workshop themed “Magnificent Century" attended by TIMS Productions, the production company of the series, and game studios Hungri Games and UGC90, and continued with a panel on integrating world-renowned TV series into The Sandbox Metaverse.

A still shot taken from the "Magnificent Century."

A signing ceremony was held at the end of the panel with Timur Savcı's participation, the producer of "Magnificent Century" and the founder of TIMS Productions, Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox, and Arslan Kiran, the country manager of The Sandbox. At the ceremony, Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer (COO) and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, said: “We’re excited to welcome such a globally acclaimed Turkish series as 'Magnificent Century' at The Sandbox and further strengthen our growing presence in this important region.”

Timur Savcı, the producer of "Magnificent Century," said, “We are delighted to collaborate with The Sandbox team for this exciting venture. 'Magnificent Century' has been a global TV milestone breaking several records and now, by bringing it into the world of gaming through this partnership, we continue to prioritize innovation. We’re happy and excited to be pioneers in building a bridge between our treasured heritage and the new generation. And we can’t wait to hear about The Sandbox players’ experiences in the 'Magnificent Century' land where they can play, explore and create new virtual worlds.”