The world-renowned Turkish TV series "Muhteşem Yüzyıl" ("The Magnificent Century") is to be revitalized in the metaverse in an event organized by TIMS Production, taking place in the French capital Paris.

The "Magnificent Century Workshop" and the onboarding of the world-renowned TV shows into the Sandbox Metaverse will be introduced through a launch event as TIMS Production's Timur Savcı will be joining the event.

The series, set in the 16th century during the reign of the Ottoman Empire's 10th sultan, Suleiman the Magnificent, created a huge echo worldwide, with many viewers all around the world.

It portrays the rise of Suleiman to power, his personal life, political struggles and the grandeur of the Ottoman court. Suleiman is portrayed as a charismatic and just ruler, respected for his military conquests, legal reforms and his patronage of the arts.

At the heart of "Magnificent Century" is the complex relationship between Suleiman and his beloved wife, Hürrem Sultan (also known as Roxelana). Hürrem, originally an enslaved person in the harem, becomes Suleiman's favorite concubine and eventually rises to the position of his legal wife and the powerful mother of his children. Their love story, filled with passion, intrigue and loyalty, forms a central theme throughout the series.