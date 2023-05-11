The Maiden's Tower opened its doors to visitors after two years of extensive restoration work as Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy introduced the meticulous renovations of the landmark with the prominent restorers in a news conference held early Thursday.

The minister proudly announced that all non-original additions to the Maiden's Tower were removed during the restoration and that it was restored to its original form from the time of Sultan Mahmud II. The respectable team of restorers comprises architect Feridun Cılı, a leading Turkish scholar of antiquities Zeynep Ahunbay and finally, master architect Han Tümertekin, who has published many articles in the international arena.

Ersoy highlighted the main motto of the restoration works as he elaborated that from now on, Istanbulities will not observe the Maiden's Tower from the shore but will observe Istanbul from the Maiden's Tower.

"After a two-year restoration process, we are reintroducing the Maiden's Tower to our citizens. This is a very ancient structure that dates back 2,400 years. It was destroyed and rebuilt several times throughout history. Restoration work was carried out during the Republican era, in 1944 and in the 1960s.

The last restoration work took place in 1998, 1999 and 2000. The most recent restoration work was just completed today," he added.

"When we look at the history of the Maiden's Tower, we see different versions of it. Before starting the restoration, we examined the restoration work done in 1944. The original parts of the structure that remained from that time were the tower and the castle. All the other parts you see outside the building and castle are additions made later. Many of these additions are not faithful to the original design. Unfortunately, concrete was used, which is now banned in restoration work in many countries but was a popular material in the 1940s," he added.

Ersoy demonstrated that the Maiden's Tower had returned to its original state during the period of Sultan Mahmud II by showing photos and an old TL 10 bill from his pocket. He explained that the first photo was taken in 1826 during the reign of Sultan Mahmud II, and the second photo was taken in 2023 after the restoration. The minister maintained that the building has been restored to its original form.

"In the 1990s and 1960s, a series of similar erroneous additions were made. Especially we do not favor the usage of concrete as the chemicals and salts in concrete damage the original walls and materials. Over time, this causes damage and wear to the material. Similarly, it disrupts the static calculations made thousands of years ago according to the original material. After the terrace, this building was designed with wood. In the restorations of the 1940s, the static structure was damaged because concrete was used excessively.

"After decades, the additions started to damage the walls, holes opened and cracks appeared. The building started to slide slowly," he explained.

Ersoy said: "Due to these circumstances, there are two important steps we have done in this restoration project. One of them is the removal of later unnecessary non-original additions. The second is the restoration of the building with its original material. During both the restoration and reconstruction processes, the original materials of the building from years ago were used," Ersoy highlighted.

"The projects prepared by our science council were implemented after being approved by the monuments board. There are actually two types of work here. One is related to the structure of the platform, and the other is related to the work under the platform or at sea level as there have been thousands of breakages and fragmentations over thousands of years."

"As it was not restored with the original material, the platform was removed, and a stronger L-pile system was reinforced around it. Unfortunately, the previous pile system was also built incorrectly. Short piles were used, and it caused sliding over time with the waves because it was only built on two sides. Now, all four sides have been reinforced with piles, and 25-meter-long piles have been inserted into the solid seabed," he added.

The minister announced that starting on Thursday night, the building will be opened to the public with a light and laser show. The show will feature a love story between Galata Tower and Maiden's Tower.

It will be repeated every night and will allow the people of Istanbul to enjoy the view of the city from the Maiden's Tower.

Legend has it that the two towers stand as a symbol of their eternal love, with the Galata Tower gazing lovingly at the Maiden's Tower, waiting for the day they can be reunited once again.

The Maiden's Tower will be open for free visits until the end of May.