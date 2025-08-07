The return of a Roman-era statue of Emperor Marcus Aurelius to Türkiye marks the end of a 65-year campaign to retrieve the artifact looted from the ancient city of Boubon in southwestern Anatolia.

The operation, carried out in cooperation with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security investigations, is seen as a milestone in Türkiye’s efforts to combat the trafficking of cultural property.

"This was one of the hardest cases we’ve ever dealt with," said Zeynep Boz, head of the Department for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property. "The return claim was initiated by professor Jale Inan, Türkiye’s first female archaeologist. It’s an honor to attribute this return to her legacy."

Boz said art repatriation cases often take decades due to legal and evidentiary challenges and that many market countries treat antiquities as investment tools, unlike Türkiye, which views them as part of its cultural identity.

"These objects are not just about ownership; they’re often used in money laundering or to finance terrorism," Boz said. "Repatriating them means not only restoring heritage, but also disrupting global criminal networks."

Cinderella moment

The collaboration with U.S. authorities began in 2017 when Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos contacted Boz about the Kibele statue. Although that case was resolved diplomatically, it laid the foundation for a years-long partnership based on mutual trust, she said.

That cooperation culminated in the Boubon investigation, which confirmed the origins of dozens of looted Roman statues, including Marcus Aurelius, through eyewitness testimonies and 3D scanning.

"There was a Cinderella moment,” Boz recalled. "The Manhattan DA’s team was measuring the foot of a statue in New York while we were simultaneously measuring the pedestal in Boubon. The fit was millimeter-perfect.”

Witnesses, now in their 80s, were persuaded to testify after initially mistrusting the process. Key evidence also came from the late journalist Özgen Acar, who provided a criminal’s handwritten confession journal detailing the looting.

The statue had been held at the Cleveland Museum of Art before negotiations led to its return.

"When the silicone mold of Marcus’s foot fit perfectly on the original pedestal, that was the moment all efforts were validated,” Boz said.

Rebuttal to 'colonist ideas'

Addressing criticism that returned artifacts might have been better protected abroad, Boz pushed back against what she called "colonist ideas."

She pointed out that the argument of guardianship often masks the original act of theft.

"Nobody says that ‘I stole it.’ Instead, they say, ‘Hey, I'm the guardian of it,’” she said.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s heritage stewardship, she added: "If we were not good at protection, would you really be able to go to ancient sites during your summer holiday? Or find a museum to visit?”

While she acknowledged the need for constant improvement in prevention efforts, Boz stressed that Türkiye’s current level of preservation "is not that humble.”