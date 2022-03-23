Cozy fashion: Ralph Lauren's long-awaited show brings relaxed luxury

In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren's Tuesday night event brought home coziness to a fashion show, which consisted of a black and white daily-wear collection, transforming a long room at New York's Museum of Modern Art into a warm salon.
Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022.
