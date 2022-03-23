Daily Sabah logo

Cozy fashion: Ralph Lauren's long-awaited show brings relaxed luxury

by Associated Press Mar 23, 2022 5:26 pm +03 +03:00

In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren's Tuesday night event brought home coziness to a fashion show, which consisted of a black and white daily-wear collection, transforming a long room at New York's Museum of Modern Art into a warm salon.

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022.

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

Ralph Lauren

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Zoey Deutch attends the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Jessica Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

Jessica Chastain

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Janelle Monae attends the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Henry Golding attends the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Ralph Lauren appears on the runway to cheers after unveiling his fall-winter 2022 fashion collection, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Andrew Lauren (L), Natascha Schuetz (C-L), David Lauren (C), Dylan Lauren (C-R) and Paul Arrouet, attend the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Fall-winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, in New York, U.S., March 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

