During the nine-day Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, Türkiye's Mardin, renowned for its rich historical legacy and cultural landmarks, is poised to witness a remarkable upsurge in tourism, drawing visitors from across the nation eager to explore its ancient cityscape.

With occupancy rates exceeding 90%, tourism professionals and merchants in Mardin are gearing up for a double celebration during the holiday.

President of the Mardin Tourism and Hoteliers Association (MARTOD), Özgür Gürgör, informed an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that Mardin, experiencing significant momentum in tourism, has been witnessing a growth in the number of hotel bookings day by day.

"Mardin is very authentic, a city of religions and languages. This year we are very ambitious; we aim for a minimum of 1 million accommodations. Investors are also showing interest in our city. They see the potential here. That's why we are very happy," he said.

He emphasized that they made a significant start in the new year, having experienced the best season in the last 10 years in January. Gürgör noted a slight decrease due to Ramadan and elections but highlighted a surge in demand for the holiday and beyond.

Gürgör advised those interested in exploring the historic city to make early reservations, stating, "There is a significant demand, both during and after the holiday. Mardin overflows in spring. The demands for April and May are full. We have a 95% occupancy rate during the holiday."

Can Aktaş, the coordinator of Kasımiye Madrassa and lecturer at the Tourism Guidance Department of Mardin Artuklu University's Tourism Faculty, emphasized that cultural values ​​take precedence in Mardin, with the madrassa being one of them.

Guests enjoy a traditional sitting room amid a holiday rush for accommodation, Mardin, Türkiye, April 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

Constructed in the late 15th century during the Artuqid period, the madrassa exemplifies classic Islamic architecture with its intricate stone carvings, ornate portals and domed chambers. Originally established as a center for Islamic education, the madrassa served as a school for religious studies, teaching various disciplines such as theology, law and Arabic.

Aktaş expressed their anticipation of a significant number of visitors during the holiday, especially within the scope of cultural tours, and mentioned their preparations for the holiday.

"We are trying to prepare the madrassa for the holiday with landscaping and content arrangements. We expect a very busy holiday. It has been like that in previous years. We had lines at the entrance. We are trying to make arrangements to handle this intensity," he explained.

Ismail Sincar, a representative of a tourism and travel agency, mentioned that the holiday coincides with one of the best seasons in Mardin.

Sincar stated that all flights to Mardin and the surrounding provinces are already fully booked, and they have received a considerable number of tour requests. He continued: "We have made our preparations, and increased our vehicles and staff. The holiday will offer a double celebration for tourism professionals. The extension of the holiday to nine days has been very effective. Everyone has shown interest in the region. There is significant demand in Mardin, known for cultural tourism. Our expectation is for a busy season. In fact, we expect a much busier season than in previous years."