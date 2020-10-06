In photos: Deadly storms hit northern Italy, southern France

At least 21 people went missing after the severe flooding in northern Italy and southern France. A total of nine people were found dead as the result of the flooding.
The flooding devastated the mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after the storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday.
