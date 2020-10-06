Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Deadly storms hit northern Italy, southern France

by daily sabah Oct 06, 2020 10:38 am +03 +03:00

A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

At least 21 people went missing after the severe flooding in northern Italy and southern France. A total of nine people were found dead as the result of the flooding.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents try to get back into their homes, in Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, Oct. 5, 2020.

The flooding devastated the mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after the storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday.

(AP Photo)

Cars stacked on top of each other by clean-up crews are pictured in Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, Oct. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo)

People are seen on a private beach following heavy rainfall in Nice, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a house flooded by the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A French tricolor flag recovered from the wreckage of a destroyed bridge over the Roya river is laid out to dry in Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, Oct. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A view shows a truck underwater in the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows a bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

This photo released by the French Securite Civile shows a pile of trees on a bridge over La Vesubie river in Saint-Jean-la-Riviere, southeastern France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(AP Photo)

People are seen on a private beach following heavy rainfall in Nice, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows firefighters standing near the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a road that collapsed into the Vesubie river, after heavy rainfall hit southern France, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A beach after a storm in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, near France's southern coastal city of Nice, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A damaged car is seen in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People remove debris from a house in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man removes mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter removes mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Workers remove mud and debris from a street in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A damaged car and accumulated debris are seen in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters remove mud and debris from a restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident looks at a restaurant during clean-up operations in Breil-sur-Roya after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents shovel away mud from a street of Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, Oct. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A car swept away during floods in the Roya river of Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, Oct. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A resident takes a break from clearing mud from a property, in Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, Oct. 5, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman looks at damaged cars as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit southern France, Oct. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

