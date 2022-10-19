The artifacts unearthed during the excavations carried out in the ancient city of Pergamon have been restored by the hands of 61-year-old stonemason Selim Baskın, who strives to protect the magnificence of the region by passing it onto future generations.

Baskın, who first entered the ancient settlement at 16 to work at the Temple of Trajan and learned the stone processing methods thousands of years ago from European historians and masters, continues to work as an experienced stonemason.

The young masters in the Martin Bachmann Restoration and Stone Master Training Workshop, put into service in the region by the German Archaeological Institute with the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, are also trained by master Selim. Reviving many unique works, from the 1800-year-old statue of goddess Sekhmet in the Red Court to ancient roads and walls, Baskın trains young people who will carry the magnificent works of antiquity to the future.

Sekhmet was the ancient Egyptian goddess of war and healing and also the patron deity of physicians and healers.

The young stonemasons first receive their training on the new stones coming out of the stone pits, then start to process the stones of thousands of years in the region and place them where they belong. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Selim Baskın highlighted that he started to work in the ancient city in 1978 after losing his father. He learned masonry from the experienced craftspeople, historians, and scientists from Germany and Switzerland that came to the region.

"It is not an easy task to assemble the stone, find the missing part, and place it. I learned the restoration process from a to z. When a piece is missing, I can form it through mold and complete the artifact," he explained.

Stating that he also learned the history of Pergamon during the restoration process, Baskın said: "I can now determine the stones' period as I've been doing this job for years. Some people apply to us for courses. Yet we also need a master, we can't find one. This is not a process to be completed in one month or year, it requires experience."

The resplendent acropolis that was also included in the UNESCO World Heritage List with its Asclepion health center and Red Basilica, one of the most important temples of the period, Pergamon hosts thousands of local and foreign tourists every year.