In photos: Hurricane Iota batters Central, South America

Hurricane Iota battered Nicaragua's Caribbean coast and flooded some stretches of neighboring Honduras that were still under water from Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier, leaving authorities struggling to assess damage after communications were knocked out in some areas.
Neighbors of Bilwi walk next to a power line that fell after the hard winds brought by Hurricane Iota in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.
By late Tuesday, Iota had diminished to a tropical storm and was moving inland over northern Nicaragua and southern Honduras, but forecasters warned that its heavy rains still posed a threat of flooding and mudslides.
A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.
One person was killed and another went missing in the Panamanian indigenous community of Ngabe-Bugle, local media quoted official sources as saying. In Honduras, a child was killed in the community of Brus Laguna in the east of the country, indigenous leader Newin Solano told television news program Hoy Mismo.
A general view shows storm clouds as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 16, 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.