In photos: Hurricane Iota batters Central, South America

Nov 18, 2020 9:16 am +03 +03:00

Hurricane Iota battered Nicaragua's Caribbean coast and flooded some stretches of neighboring Honduras that were still under water from Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier, leaving authorities struggling to assess damage after communications were knocked out in some areas.

Neighbors of Bilwi walk next to a power line that fell after the hard winds brought by Hurricane Iota in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Getty Images)

By late Tuesday, Iota had diminished to a tropical storm and was moving inland over northern Nicaragua and southern Honduras, but forecasters warned that its heavy rains still posed a threat of flooding and mudslides.

A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

One person was killed and another went missing in the Panamanian indigenous community of Ngabe-Bugle, local media quoted official sources as saying. In Honduras, a child was killed in the community of Brus Laguna in the east of the country, indigenous leader Newin Solano told television news program Hoy Mismo.

A general view shows storm clouds as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man shields himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman protects her baby from the rain as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A truck drives by a fallen tree in the San Luis neighborhood after Hurricane Iota hit with hard winds, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A man walks among the debris of a wrecked house in the coastal neighborhood of San Pedro after Hurricane Iota hit with hard winds, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Getty Images)

People rest in hammocks at a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People watch the rising waters of the Rio Bermejo in the wake of Hurricane Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man rides his motorbike on a road damaged by the heavy winds of Hurricane Iota at Barrio El Aeropuerto in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A road that runs along the shore lays in pieces after the passing of Hurricane Iota on San Andres Island, Colombia, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

People watch the waters of the Rio Bermejo rush by in the wake of Hurricane Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man watches the rising water of the Rio Bermejo in the wake of Hurricane Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man repairs the roof of his house as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Neighbors in the port area look to salvage material and personal belongings among the debris after Hurricane Iota hit with hard winds in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A damaged boat is seen on the beach as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A wrecked house in the coastal neighborhood of San Pedro after Hurricane Iota hit with hard winds in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Getty Images)

This satellite image provided by the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Iota over Nicaragua and Honduras on Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

