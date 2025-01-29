In her sixth book, "Maxistra: Tales of Fortune," novel and short story writer and poet Alev Inan offers a captivating and immersive journey through a world she has crafted with its own mythology while reflecting the social, political, moral and environmental issues of today. The novel is set in both the past and present and tackles themes like human desensitization, environmental degradation and the oppression of the weak by a dystopian system.

The story asks a pivotal question: What would happen if the powerful monopolized the concept of "luck"? Could a war be won against innate luck? Through this lens, Maxistra explores a world where politicians and the elite legitimize racism, genocide and the destruction of our natural habitat, as they control even the most basic forces of fortune.

The novel presents a world in which the individual is forced to rely on luck to survive – until even that is stripped away. In the midst of this, we follow four tribes from the ancient world – each struggling with their own legacies and the present threat of Despera’s Curse. The tribes, once divided by genocide and the harsh demands of modernity, now must reconcile with their pasts in a race to prevent extinction. Healer Nissa from the Kuradors, Gunan from the Tree Men, Darcas from the Mortagus and the ambitious Polux from the Fortunis embark on a quest to decipher the curse that threatens their very existence.

At its core, "Maxistra: Tales of Fortune" is a dark, hard-hitting fantasy that builds gradually from the origins of ancient myths to a riveting, high-stakes quest. The brilliance of Maxistra lies in how these myths, far from being mere backdrops, become integral to the unfolding narrative. They are reflected in the very fabric of the modern world – from the towering high-rises to the underground clubs – and shape the plot in surprising and moving ways. As ancient magic is gradually reawakened, the characters embark on a journey through both personal and collective trauma, where each turn is more awe-inspiring than the last.