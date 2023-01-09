Daily Sabah logo

Later-than-usual snow covers part of Türkiye

by Daily Sabah with AA Jan 09, 2023 8:38 pm +03 +03:00

Snow begins to fall in parts of Anatolia creating some nice scenery, as well as being a welcome sign, albeit later than usual.

The snowfall was effective in the high parts of Kastamonu's Ağlı and Küre districts, which covered the forest areas with a white blanket of snow. The woodlands were viewed with drones, in northern Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2022.

AA

Beautiful landscapes after snowfall in the woods in Kastamonu's Ağlı and Küre districts.

AA

These beautiful landscape shots after snowfall were taken with drones.

AA

Kastamonu's Ağlı and Küre districts after snowfall.

AA

The ongoing snowfall in Van made life difficult for the locals. As the snow fell since yesterday, the snow thickness in the city center exceeded 30 centimeters (11.81 inches), while it reached 45 centimeters in higher parts. Snow piled up on trees and vehicles, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk on the sidewalks, Van, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2022.

AA

Due to the cold weather in Ardahan, frost formed on the trees, in northeastern Türkiye.

AA

A mosque and the surrounding area are seen after snowfall and frost in Ardahan.

AA

Ardahan after snowfall.

AA

A chairlift is seen after snow and cold weather in the Sarıkamış district of Kars, eastern Türkiye.

AA

Due to the snowfall in the morning in Muş, the city center turned white. Drivers had difficulty driving their vehicles due to snow and ice, Muş, eastern Türkiye.

AA

With snowfall of 50 centimeters in Van, the Van castle and Kaya Çelebi Mosque, located within the walls of the Old City (Tuşba), turned white, eastern Türkiye.

AA

Van Metropolitan Municipality continues its efforts to clear roads of snow in districts where snowfall is effective.

AA

The snowfall, which has been effective since yesterday evening in and around Iğdır, left its place to the sun during the day. As the clouds receded, Mount Ararat appeared in white, eastern Türkiye.

IHA

The people of Erzurum woke up to snow. The snowfall, which started at night, covered the city center with white, northeastern Türkiye.

IHA

In the Kale village of the Suşehri district in Sivas, snowfall shows its effect at intervals, Sivas, central Türkiye.

AA

The season opening of "heliskiing" – skiing with helicopter – conducted only in the Kaçkar mountains in Rize, has been postponed due to high snowfall and storms, northern Türkiye.

DHA

Snowfall and fog, which were effective in Tunceli, created beautiful images, eastern Türkiye.

AA

Snowfall in Bitlis created this image, eastern Türkiye.

AA

