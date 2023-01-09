Later-than-usual snow covers part of Türkiye

Snow begins to fall in parts of Anatolia creating some nice scenery, as well as being a welcome sign, albeit later than usual.
The snowfall was effective in the high parts of Kastamonu's Ağlı and Küre districts, which covered the forest areas with a white blanket of snow. The woodlands were viewed with drones, in northern Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2022.
The ongoing snowfall in Van made life difficult for the locals. As the snow fell since yesterday, the snow thickness in the city center exceeded 30 centimeters (11.81 inches), while it reached 45 centimeters in higher parts. Snow piled up on trees and vehicles, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk on the sidewalks, Van, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2022.