The 61st New York Film Festival kicked off in cinematic splendor on Friday, highlighted by the premiere screening of Todd Haynes’ eagerly awaited film, “May December.” As the lights dimmed and the audience was immersed in the world crafted by Haynes, the film unfolded with the nuanced performances of Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Having the privilege of watching the movie firsthand, I was captivated by its intricate storytelling and the dynamic interplay of its characters. After the screenings, I had the distinct pleasure of meeting director Todd Haynes and gaining valuable insights into the creative process behind it.

As the festival curtain lifted, “May December” took center stage. Portman portrays Elizabeth, a renowned actress, while Moore embodies Gracie, the controversial subject of an upcoming biopic. The narrative unfolds as Elizabeth immerses herself in Gracie’s hometown to study the complexities of her character, triggering a cascade of shifting power dynamics and profound realizations for Charles Melton’s character, Joe – Gracie’s considerably younger husband.

Todd Haynes' eagerly awaited film, "May December" premiers at the 61st New York Film Festival, New York, U.S., Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

In a unique twist, I had the opportunity to engage with director Todd Haynes after the film screenings, gaining insights into the creative process behind “May December.” Haynes expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Natalie Portman, a desire brewing for some time. The discovery of screenwriter Samy Burch’s script marked the serendipitous moment when the stars aligned for “May December.”

“Natalie and I had discussed other projects in the past, so there was an interest on both our parts to try to find something that we could do together,” Haynes remarked. “This script was something else and left an impression on me that stayed with me,” he added.

In a recent press conference, director Todd Haynes and screenwriter Samy Burch provided a captivating insight into the intricacies of their film, shedding light on the creative choices that intricately shaped its narrative. Burch, a recent addition to the lineup following the resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, passionately shared her inspiration behind the script.

American film director, screenwriter, and producer Todd Haynes and Funda Karayel at the 61st New York Film Festival, New York, U.S., Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Director Todd Haynes expressed his pride and excitement about being invited to open the New York Film Festival with the North American premiere of “May December.” He emphasized on the festival’s unique significance, describing it as a pivotal force in his work and life, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the city – a creative home for filmmakers and an eternal site of artistic possibility.

Haynes revealed plans for an untitled film to be shot in Mexico once actor Joaquin Phoenix becomes available. Explaining the plot, he shared that Phoenix’s character and lover would flee to Mexico. Haynes expressed a desire to collaborate with the team from “May December” again, aiming to mount a production in Mexico set against the backdrop of 1937-38 Los Angeles. Despite the logistical challenges posed by the strike, he emphasized on the project’s intelligence guiding them, making it a potentially transformative experience.