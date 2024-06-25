Matthew McConaughey, star of films like "Interstellar," "Amistad," "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," has made noteworthy statements about his career.

American actor Matthew McConaughey, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club," left Hollywood at the beginning of his career when the only offers he received were for romantic comedies.

During a two-year hiatus from acting, the actor described the period as "scary."

Looking for a new career

He said: "Romantic comedies were very successful for me. But I wanted to try something else and I couldn't, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years," the actor said.

"It was daunting. I discussed with my wife the idea of starting a new career, considering teaching, becoming a chef, or even a wilderness guide."

The Oscar-winning actor added: "To be honest, I thought, 'I'm leaving Hollywood,' but Hollywood said I had to stay here. It was terrifying. The days were long, the feeling of insignificance. But I decided that this was what I needed to do, so I wouldn't pull the parachute and leave the mission. But it was scary because I didn't know if I could escape the desert."

McConaughey later transitioned to more dramatic roles in films such as "Mud," "Dallas Buyers Club," "Magic Mike" and "Interstellar."

The actor revealed that in 2020 when he was focusing on dramatic films, he was offered $14.5 million to return to romantic comedies. McConaughey stated: "I turned down the offer. No matter the price, I wouldn't do it if I can't do what I want."