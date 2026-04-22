The historic Kasımiye Madrassa, which has hosted civilizations for thousands of years, has returned to its original role as a center of learning after nearly a century.

Construction of the madrassa began in the 13th century during the Artuqid period, but was left unfinished due to Mongol attacks during the era of Timur. It was later completed in 1469 under the rule of Akkoyunlu Sultan Kasım ibn Cihangir.

Considered one of the finest examples of stone craftsmanship in the historic city of Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, the madrassa includes a mausoleum, a fountain and 23 classrooms. It served as a major educational institution until World War I, offering instruction not only in religious studies but also in sciences such as medicine, astronomy, mathematics and chemistry. Symbols on classroom doors indicated the subjects taught inside.

People walk around the courtyard of the Kasımiye Madrassa, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, April 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

During the war and until 1940, the building was used as a military lodging facility. It was later restored and functioned for a period as a museum.

Since 2020, Mardin Artuklu University has used the madrassa as an Islamic Science and Arts Center. In its early years, practical courses from faculties such as architecture, literature and tourism were held there.

Today, five classrooms in the madrassa host undergraduate and graduate courses five days a week in fields including tourism, architecture, theology and fine arts. The site also remains open to local and international visitors, while tourism guidance students receive hands-on training.

'Scientific tradition revived'

Rector Ibrahim Özcoşar said Mardin has long demonstrated the ability of diverse religions, cultures and languages to coexist, offering important messages to the modern world.

Visitors explore the Kasımiye Madrassa, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, April 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

He noted that the city’s tradition of knowledge and wisdom is still reflected in its architecture. “One of the leading examples is Kasımiye Madrassa,” he said. “Built during the transition from the Artuqid to the Akkoyunlu period, it served as a center where many disciplines that form the foundation of modern sciences were taught.”

Özcoşar added that the university has developed a strategy to revive the madrassa’s academic heritage. “Many courses across our programs are now conducted here,” he said, describing the site as a new extension of the university campus where students experience the “spirit of history.”

He emphasized that the atmosphere of the madrassa offers a deeper educational experience. “Even breathing in this environment carries meaning,” he said. “For an art historian to touch the stones, or for an architect to study within what can be considered a masterpiece, goes beyond what modern campuses can offer.”

Visitors explore the Kasımiye Madrassa, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, April 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

The madrassa is also associated with scholars such as El-Cezeri, reflecting its long-standing intellectual tradition.

Hands-on learning favored

Students say studying in the historic setting enhances their education.

Özlem Tekin, a tourism guidance student from Van, described the experience as a unique opportunity. “This was the university of its time,” she said. “To witness and present it this way is incredible.”

Fatma Nur Tunç, a radio, television and cinema student from Istanbul, said the madrassa’s history and architecture left a strong impression. “I feel very lucky to study here,” she said. “It feels like traveling into the past.”

Theology student Lütfi Baran, from Diyarbakır, said taking courses such as hadith and tafsir in the madrassa was “extraordinary.”

“Studying in a place where scholars like El-Cezeri were educated is inspiring,” he said.

An aerial view of the Kasımiye Madrassa, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, April 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

Muhammed Admış, a local student, said studying in a place once attended by renowned scholars was a source of pride.

Esra Ergin, a double major in art history and archaeology, highlighted the importance of returning the madrassa to its educational roots. “We study subjects like Anatolian Seljuk and medieval Islamic art here in a hands-on way,” she said. “It feels like living that period.”

Nehir Durmaz, a fine arts student from Hakkari, said studying in such a historic environment was both meaningful and valuable.