The work "Duo" by architect and artist Melek Zeynep Bulut was presented to art enthusiasts as part of the latest project at the London Design Festival.

The opening of the piece took place in the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, attended by Türkiye's ambassador to London, Osman Koray Ertaş, Festival Director Ben Evans, numerous visitors and art lovers.

In his opening remarks, Ertaş highlighted that Oct. 29 marks the anniversary of establishing the Republic of Türkiye. He noted that "Duo" represents unity, drawing a parallel between the work and Türkiye's cultural identity.

Ertaş expressed his admiration for Bulut's work, stating that he closely followed her artistic journey and congratulated her on the exhibition.

Architect and artist Melek Zeynep Bulut delivers her opening speech at the London Design Festival, London, U.K., Oct. 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Evans remarked that "Duo" is the final project inaugurated as part of the festival. He emphasized that the iconic Painted Hall is hosting the festival for the first time and described "Duo" as an ideal piece for this historic venue.

In an interview with an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, Bulut explained that "Duo" is part of a series called "Open Monuments." She described the series as integrating fundamental architectural elements into everyday life while creating theatrical spaces.

Bulut elaborated that "Duo" is a vault exploring the concept of duality, addressing the synergy between material and meaning, and that the installation comprises 7,000 handmade sensor-equipped cubes.

Describing "Duo" as a "second space within the space" of the Painted Hall, Bulut noted: "We are in the Painted Hall, an incredibly iconic venue. Combining classical elements with contemporary features enhances the theme of duality."

Bulut emphasized the importance of presenting contemporary Turkish art alongside classical works on the global stage. "We have a profound artistic infrastructure culturally and philosophically. Adapting all of this to the contemporary global language and showcasing it in international organizations is invaluable," she said.