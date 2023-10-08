In the heart of New York City, where the pulse of culture beats strongest, stands a beacon of artistic brilliance – the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Today, I find myself on the cusp of an extraordinary moment, an exclusive opportunity to delve into the mind of Max Hollein, a visionary leader wearing two significant hats – Director and, recently added, Chief Executive Officer of this cultural titan.

The promise of on-the-record revelations and a subsequent question-and-answer session tantalizes my curiosity. Hollein is set to unravel his vision for The Met's future, casting light on the profound role of a universal museum in our 21st century tapestry. Among the topics on the agenda are the museum's novel cultural property initiatives, the nuanced dance of post-COVID-19 attendance and revenue recovery, and a dedicated effort to weave threads of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access through the collection, programming, and staff.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art boasts a rich collection of artifacts with origins deeply rooted in Anatolia, a region steeped in historical significance. These prized works find their homes across several sections within the museum, notably in the Greek and Roman Art, Ancient Near Eastern, and Islamic Art departments. Among the treasures brought from Anatolia are artifacts dating back to the Sardis period, relics from the ancient eras of Lydia and Pergamum, artifacts from the Hittite period, and glimpses into the Ottoman Empire's rich cultural tapestry.

Max Hollein, CEO and Director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City during the press meeting, New York, U.S., Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

One particularly awe-inspiring exhibit includes a 19th century Ottoman-era sword adorned with opulent embellishments of gold, emeralds, pearls, and diamonds. However, perhaps the most remarkable piece is a steel helmet intricately adorned with verses from the Quran, dating back to the mid-6th century during the Ottoman period. This helmet, a testament to the intersection of art, history, and religion, encapsulates the museum's commitment to preserving and showcasing the incredible artistic legacy of Türkiye, with an impressive 118 artifacts contributing to this extraordinary collection.

Repatriation

Met Museum's Max Hollein announces a groundbreaking commitment: Returning looted art for a more ethical art world. A pivotal step towards global collaboration and cultural responsibility. He signals a shift towards transparency and restitution, setting a commendable example for cultural institutions. "We don't want any object in our collections that came illegally," said the Austrian art historian, who has headed the Met since 2018. "In some cases, we are not the proper owner," he acknowledged. In recent years, the Met and other prestigious museums have agreed to return trafficked works, in particular pieces from countries riddled by conflict from 1970 to 1990.

The Met's Department of Ancient Near Eastern Art is a custodian of history, safeguarding an impressive array of approximately 7,000 artifacts from the 8th millennium B.C. to the 7th century A.D. This diverse collection represents the rich tapestry of cultures within the geographical expanse of present-day Iraq, Iran, Türkiye, Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean coast, Yemen, and Central Asia. From the dawn of humanity's first cities to the zenith of great empires, the department's holdings showcase not only the exquisite beauty and craftsmanship of ancient artifacts but also the intricate interconnections, cultural and religious diversity, and enduring legacies that define the artistry of this expansive region. Türkiye's contributions to the collection are stunning, adding an extra layer of richness to our shared human heritage narrative.

An artwork displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, U.S., Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

In a recent address to journalists, Max Hollein, the Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, unveiled an ambitious plan for the institution's future. Hollein announced a staggering commitment, revealing that over the next decade, The Met is set to invest a formidable $2 billion in various initiatives to transform the museum.

This significant financial undertaking underscores The Met's unwavering dedication to enriching the cultural landscape, ensuring its continued role as a global epicenter for art and education. Hollein's vision promises a future where The Met preserves its illustrious past and pioneers groundbreaking advancements, fostering an environment that transcends artistic boundaries and captivates future generations.

The Met's $2B vision for the future is not just an exhibition; it's a masterpiece in the making.