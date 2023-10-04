The Sevil Dolmacı Gallery is hosting the first solo exhibition in Türkiye of Bosco Sodi, the Mexican contemporary artist known for his abstract and experimental artworks.

Titled "The Silence of Form," the exhibition comprises artworks created in the artist's studios in Mexico, the U.S., and Europe. Using natural materials and tones, Sodi's work is grounded in using clay.

The imperfections, transience, and natural qualities of clay are central to Sodi's artistic choices. In his creations, the artist draws inspiration from the rich culture, philosophies, and material possibilities offered by these countries' geographies. For instance, clay, the fundamental material in his creations, was extensively used in ancient civilizations in the Americas. By blending cellulose, sawdust, and natural pigments with clay, Sodi creates unique works based on randomness.

While Sodi roots his practice in clay, he also draws inspiration from the Japanese Wabi-Sabi philosophy, which respects originality and embraces originality. The artist often applies his mixture of natural materials in layers by hand, on canvases and sculptures, using a creative intuition and a meditative process based on chance. As the wet material dries and cracks form, Sodi allows nature to complete the process.

An artwork by Bosco Sodi displayed at "The Silence of Forms" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Sevil Dolmacı Gallery)

Sodi gained international recognition for his unique artistic approach, which embraces imperfections and celebrates the unpredictable nature of his chosen materials. His works are often characterized by textured surfaces, earthy tones, and a sense of tactility, inviting viewers to engage with the physicality of his creations.

Sodi's collaboration with nature becomes entirely random and unpredictable, avoiding biases and external associations intentionally. He deliberately leaves most of his creations untitled, enabling viewers to engage in a shared dialogue with the artist.

Located in the Villa Ipranosyan building, characterized by 19th-century Rococo decorations and an eclectic style, the exhibition comprising Sodi's timeless, natural and raw materials, will be open until Oct. 28.