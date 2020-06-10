A Turkish micro-sculptor has the world's smallest chess set on a board measuring 9X9 millimeters, at least two times smaller than the current Guinness World Record holder.

The artists, Necati Korkmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he worked around six hours every day for the last six months to finish his tiny chess set.

It took Necati Şaşmaz six months to finish the chess set. (AA PHOTO)

"From time to time, I was very tired but it is a great pleasure to see the work of art finished," Kormaz said. "I prepared a really usable micro chess set."

The details of the chess set can only be seen under a microscope and played with special sticks.

The chess set is on a board measuring 9X9 millimeters and the pieces are between 1.5 millimeters and 3 millimeters.