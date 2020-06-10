A Turkish micro-sculptor has the world's smallest chess set on a board measuring 9X9 millimeters, at least two times smaller than the current Guinness World Record holder.
The artists, Necati Korkmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he worked around six hours every day for the last six months to finish his tiny chess set.
"From time to time, I was very tired but it is a great pleasure to see the work of art finished," Kormaz said. "I prepared a really usable micro chess set."
The details of the chess set can only be seen under a microscope and played with special sticks.
The chess set is on a board measuring 9X9 millimeters and the pieces are between 1.5 millimeters and 3 millimeters.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.