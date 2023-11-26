An exhibition honoring Misela's 15-year journey, serving as an accolade to the brand's founder Serra Türker Bayır, opened on Nov. 25 at Galata Greek School, merging craftsmanship with creativity.

The "Crafting Realms" exhibition, consisting of 15 works crafted by Alphan Eşeli combining Misela designs with artificial intelligence (AI), redefines the relationship between art and fashion, merging tradition and innovation.

The exhibition amalgamates Misela's meticulously crafted designs with the limitless possibilities of AI, inviting spectators on a captivating journey between the past and the future. The concept and design of the exhibition were brought to life by '74STUDIO.

"New York City" from Alphan Eşeli's "Crafting Realms," Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Award-winning director Alphan Eşeli's 15 pieces shaped through the use of AI aim to push the boundaries of creative expression by establishing a relationship between tradition and innovation, starting from Misela's iconic designs. Each piece in the "Crafting Realms" exhibition encapsulates the essence of 15 women and 15 cities within a fictional reality, drawing inspiration from 15 Misela designs.

The exhibition not only forges a rich dialogue between identity, city, and design worlds but also aims to immerse the audience into this fictional universe. Led by Alphan Eşeli, the exhibition merging AI algorithms with artistic vision offers a representation of the shared existence between human creativity and AI.

Serra Türker Bayır, the founder of Misela, shared her thoughts on the exhibition, stating: "Each Misela design initiates from a woman's story, her world, and essence – a unique journey. Alphan Eşeli's AI-focused work elevates this vision to another dimension, embodying the perfect harmony between creativity and craftsmanship."

The entrance of Alphan Eşeli's "Crafting Realms" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Alphan Eşeli highlighted that this exhibition reflects the interaction between human creativity and the boundless potential of technology, stating: "Art, fundamentally, is an eternal bridge across ages; it's a tool that allows us to imagine the future while connecting with the past. As we gaze upon images created through artificial intelligence, let's also ponder upon the infinite possibilities it holds."

Plans are underway to exhibit "Crafting Realms" in different cities like London and New York in 2024, continuing its journey beyond boundaries.