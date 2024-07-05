The acclaimed Italian actress Monica Bellucci has been recognized with a lifetime achievement award by the Italian Foreign Press Association.

The 59-year-old – best known internationally for her roles in "The Matrix" franchise and as a Bond girl in 2015's "Spectre" – received the Globo d'Oro (Golden Globe) award at a ceremony in Rome, more than a quarter of a century after winning her first Globo d'Oro for Best Actress in 1998 for her performance in "Kaputt Mundi."

At the award ceremony, Bellucci was accompanied by her partner U.S. director Tim Burton, of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" fame.

The award for Best Film went to Italian director Paola Cortellesi for "C'è ancora domani" ("There's Still Tomorrow"), while Best Documentary Film went to "Ode to Naples" by Trudie Styler, the wife of British singer Sting.

The Globo d'Oro awards are held annually by the Italian Foreign Press Association. The 64th edition on Wednesday took place at the Villa Massimo, which hosts the German Academy.