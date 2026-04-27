The Ottoman-era Dugalica Mosque, located in the city of Nevesinje in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was destroyed by Serbs during the 1992-1995 war and rebuilt with Türkiye’s support while preserving its original architecture, has been reopened for prayers in a ceremony.

The reconstruction of the mosque, which began in 2023 by the Directorate General of Foundations under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has been completed. A ceremony was held in the courtyard for the building, which is one of the oldest and most authentic mosques in the region.

The opening ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Sarajevo Emin Akseki, Foundations General Director Sinan Aksu, deputy head of the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina Enes Ljevaković, as well as Bosnian officials and hundreds of Bosniaks from various parts of the country.

Bosniaks who attended the opening experienced emotional moments, as the mosque had been completely destroyed down to its foundations by Serbian forces in 1992 during the Bosnian War to prevent its reconstruction.

In his speech at the ceremony, Aksu said that, in line with the vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they consider it a fundamental duty to protect, restore and pass on to future generations the heritage of the foundations left by their ancestors.

Aksu stated that the Dugalica Mosque is an important historical and cultural structure from the Ottoman period and for centuries it guided the spiritual life of Nevesinje, carrying the spirit of its region with its simple yet profound architecture.

He noted that the structure is regarded as one of the oldest Islamic buildings in the region and continued:

“Dugalica Mosque, together with the church next to it, has stood for centuries as one of the most concrete symbols that different faiths in this region were able to live side by side in peace. In this sense, it has been a silent witness to tolerance, coexistence and human values. Unfortunately, this valuable structure, which was completely destroyed during the Bosnian War and nearly erased from existence, has been rebuilt in 2023 through our efforts, based on archival documents, historical data and meticulous field studies, while remaining faithful to its original architectural character.”

Aksu added that, within the project, a complete complex including a school, ablution facility and clock tower was also restored.

He noted that the clock tower was reinforced, saying: “The Dugalica Mosque, which we have reopened for prayers, is a strong symbol of our shared history, cultural continuity and brotherhood in these lands.”

Ambassador Akseki stated that Türkiye’s approach to Bosnia and Herzegovina is based on centuries-old ties of brotherhood.

He emphasized that they want all constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina to live in peace, prosperity and stability within the country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order, adding that they attach great importance to keeping dialogue channels open with all segments of society and deepening cooperation in all fields from politics to trade, defense to education and culture to other areas.

Flag of Islamic Community

Deputy head of the Islamic Community Enes Ljevaković said the reconstruction of the mosque is important for the region and thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

After the speeches, the mosque was opened with chants of “takbir,” and for the first time since 1992, the Islamic Community flag was displayed at the site.

Nevesinje, once a predominantly Bosniak town during the war, is today a Serb-majority city due to wartime massacres against Bosniaks. Hundreds of Bosniaks who learned of the reopening came back to their ancestral land for the first time in years, filling the area to pray and reconnect with the traces of the past.

Separately, Aksu and his delegation performed the first stone-laying ceremony for the reconstruction of another Ottoman-era structure, the Murad Sipahi Mosque near the Blagaj Tekke. The Murad Sipahi Mosque will also be rebuilt in its original form by the General Directorate of Foundations.

About Dugalica Mosque:

Built in 1515 by Hacı Velijudin Bakrač, the mosque is known as an important cultural heritage site in the Herzegovina region, not only as a place of prayer but also as a structure that sheds light on the area’s social and urban development.

The historical clock tower next to it forms an architectural unity with the mosque, reflecting Ottoman urban design in the region.

While the clock tower served as a central symbol in the settlement system of the time, together with the Dugalica Mosque, it constitutes an important part of Nevesinje’s historical identity.

During the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dugalica Mosque shared the fate of hundreds of mosques and was demolished down to its foundations by Serb forces in 1992 to prevent its reconstruction.