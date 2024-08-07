A Swindon woman was left "devastated" after her daughter's passport application was rejected due to the child's name being associated with a "Game of Thrones" character. Lucy, 39, had planned a first holiday abroad to Disneyland Paris with her 6-year-old daughter, Khaleesi. However, the Passport Office initially refused the application, citing Warner Brothers' trademark on the name.

Lucy was informed that the Passport Office could not issue the passport without permission from Warner Brothers. After legal advice revealed that the trademark only applied to goods and services, not personal names, the Passport Office acknowledged their error and apologized.

Lucy expressed frustration, questioning why the issue was not identified earlier and feeling that media attention was crucial in resolving the matter. She believes the problem might have gone unresolved if not for social media coverage.

The Passport Office has since assured Lucy that her daughter’s passport will be processed and apologized for the confusion. Both Lucy and Khaleesi are hopeful they can still make their Disneyland trip once the passport arrives.

A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that the application is being processed and apologized for the delay.