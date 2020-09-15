In photos: World's biggest wetland Pantanal engulfed by flames

Sebastiao Junior attempts to put out a fire on a ranch in the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland, in Pocone, Brazil.

Between January and Sunday, 14,489 sources of fire were registered, compared to 4,699 in the same timeframe last year. Fires have already destroyed 10% of Pantanal this year. The Pantanal stretches from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul across Mato Grosso and into the neighboring countries of Bolivia and Paraguay.

(Reuters Photo)