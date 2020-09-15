In photos: World's biggest wetland Pantanal engulfed by flames

Between January and Sunday, 14,489 sources of fire were registered, compared to 4,699 in the same timeframe last year. Fires have already destroyed 10% of Pantanal this year. The Pantanal stretches from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul across Mato Grosso and into the neighboring countries of Bolivia and Paraguay.
In Brazil's Pantanal, the vegetation compacted under the marshy floodwater during the wet season dries out as ponds and lagoons evaporate, leaving flammable deposits underground that can continue to smolder long after visible flames die down. Like in the Amazon region, the Pantanal is also threatened by land grabbing for cattle pastures and soy cultivation.
