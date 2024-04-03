Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's shorts, worn during his 1975 match against Joe Frazier, are going up for auction. The bout, famously known as the "Thrilla in Manila," is remembered as one of the most unforgettable and brutal matches in boxing history.

The "Thrilla in Manila" took place in 1975 in the Philippines and lasted for 14 rounds, culminating in the match being called off after Frazier's corner threw in the towel.

Sotheby's auction house will be handling the sale of the shorts, which will take place in New York.

Ali, renowned not only for his boxing prowess but also for his advocacy against racism and discrimination, rose to prominence by winning the gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Following an incident where he was refused service at a restaurant due to his skin color, Ali famously threw his gold medal into the Ohio River in protest. He later received a replacement medal during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where he carried the Olympic torch.

Winning the World Heavyweight title at the age of 22 by defeating Sonny Liston in 1964, Ali converted to Islam shortly after and became associated with the Nation of Islam movement led by Wallace D. Fard Muhammad.

Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, after battling Parkinson's disease for many years. Despite his health struggles, Ali remained a symbol of greatness and resilience, famously declaring himself as "The Greatest of All Time" throughout his career. His life has been immortalized in various forms of media, including the 2001 film "Ali," in which renowned actor Will Smith portrayed the boxing legend.

With the upcoming auction of his iconic shorts, Muhammad Ali's legacy continues to captivate and inspire fans around the world, reminding us of his enduring impact both inside and outside the boxing ring.