Pakistanis continue their lives through prolonged floods

Pakistani citizens attempt to continue their lives through devastating climate change-induced long-lasting monsoon floods that have engulfed a third of the country and affected 33 million people so far.
Villagers are struggling with difficulties due to the destruction caused by the flood in the Swat region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. People living in the villages of the Utror Valley have had a difficult time for the last two weeks due to the lack of road transportation. Having difficulty in obtaining food and clean water from the bazaar and market, the villagers cannot reach health facilities. Swat, Pakistan, Sept.13, 2022.
The fifth "Goodness Train," which will deliver the humanitarian aid supplies prepared with the support of Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), in coordination with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), to Pakistani flood victims, sets off from Mersin, Türkiye, Sept. 12, 2022.
Volunteers salvage rations that were to be distributed to flood-affected areas, after heavy rains in Karachi. According to disaster management authorities, around 160 bridges and 5,000 kilometers (3,200 miles) of roads have been destroyed or damaged, 3.5 million acres of crops affected and about 800,000 livestock lost. Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,200 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said.
Patients suffering from dengue fever receive medical treatment at an isolation ward of a Lady Reading government hospital in Peshawar.
According to the statistics issued by Pakistan's District Health Office (DHO), 373 dengue cases have been reported this season so far, with 240 infections in rural areas and 133 from urban areas, amid a continued increase in dengue fever cases. Health experts warn the next coming weeks will be critical.
Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) President Kerem Kınık (5th-L) examined the ongoing aid efforts in Pakistan. According to the statement of the Turkish Red Crescent, 100 tons of humanitarian aid materials were delivered by rail and 25 tons by land to the city of Balochistan, which was affected the most by the floods in Pakistan.
Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh, Pakistan. The United Nations says weather disasters costing $200 million a day and the looming irreversible climate catastrophe show the world is “heading in the wrong direction.”
Volunteers from the religious charity group Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan distribute food and other items to flood-affected families, in Shabqadar near Peshawar.
Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country's agriculture belt underwater as authorities scaled up efforts to deliver food, tents and other items.
