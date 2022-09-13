Pakistanis continue their lives through prolonged floods

Pakistani citizens attempt to continue their lives through devastating climate change-induced long-lasting monsoon floods that have engulfed a third of the country and affected 33 million people so far.

Villagers are struggling with difficulties due to the destruction caused by the flood in the Swat region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. People living in the villages of the Utror Valley have had a difficult time for the last two weeks due to the lack of road transportation. Having difficulty in obtaining food and clean water from the bazaar and market, the villagers cannot reach health facilities. Swat, Pakistan, Sept.13, 2022.

AA