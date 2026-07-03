Haruki Murakami's new book went on sale in Japan on Friday, but dozens of enthusiastic fans marked the release at a countdown event at a major Tokyo bookstore to get their first copies as soon as the clock struck midnight.

"The Tale of KAHO” is the Japanese author's first full-length novel featuring a lone female protagonist, according to Shinchosha Publishing Co.

"Kaho, a picture book author, is just an average young woman. But truly bizarre things start happening around her,” Murakami said in a brief message posted on the publisher’s campaign website. "I wrote this novel as I put myself in her shoes.”

His statement drew the attention of many fans because most of Murakami's protagonists are young or middle-aged men.

"I'm excited about finding out how the story evolves around a female main character,” said Naoyuki Yamano, the first customer to buy the new Murakami novel.

Initially, the novel started as a short story titled "Kaho,” which Murakami rehearsed at a book reading event two years ago at Waseda University, his alma mater in Tokyo, with Mieko Kawakami, a renowned female author and fan of his work. The story was published in the June 2024 edition of Shincho magazine.

Takumi Hashimoto, a 33-year-old office worker who attended the launch event with three fellow members of a Murakami book reading club, said he hopes to read a story from a female protagonist’s perspective and find out how the story evolved from a series of magazine stories into a full-length novel.

His companion, Mizuki Shirota, 33, said she was struck by the way Murakami portrayed the female protagonist’s emotions in the magazine version.

"The story was written in a way that makes you very aware of lookism, or how I, as a woman, am perceived by men ... there were parts that I even felt startled a bit," Shirota said. "So I want to read that again in the book."

Beaming and in all smiles, the group headed to a coffee shop open all night to immediately start reading the book.

One day, 26-year-old Kaho goes on a blind date arranged by her book editor. Over dinner, her date tells her that, although he has dated a number of women, "I’ve never seen one as ugly as you.” Baffled rather than outraged, curious Kaho tries to uncover the meaning of his words. Soon, bizarre things begin happening to her, including encounters with other mysterious characters, such as an anteater and a jaguar.

Murakami has since released three subsequent "Kaho” stories in Shincho magazine, most recently in the March edition. He weaves the four stories into a 352-page new novel with four chapters: "Kaho and the Motorcycle Man,” "The Anteater of Musashi-sakai,” "Kaho and the Termite Queen” and "The Guardian Angel, Elephant Egg and Scarlett Johansson.”

The magazine version of the first "Kaho” story has been published in English in The New Yorker, but the novel for now is available only in Japanese. Translation plans have not been disclosed.

The new book comes out three years after his previous novel, "The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” which follows a male protagonist navigating love, loss and the boundaries between real and subconscious worlds.