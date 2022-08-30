A group of artists has adorned Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem with giant eye murals to symbolize all eyes on the neighborhood of Silwan, where Palestinians are living under the threat of demolition to make way for Israeli settlers.

The eye murals are so huge they make passersby feel the artworks are watching over the neighborhood. Many are painted on the walls of decaying Palestinian homes alongside national symbols.

“The staring eyes say to people that we see them and they should see us too," says Jawad Siyam, director of Madaa-Silwan Creative Center.

A boy plays near a mural painted as part of a public art project entitled "I Witness Silwan," depicting large eyes of local and international personalities, on hillside houses in the Arab neighborhood of Silwan in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, Palestine, Aug. 26, 2022. (AFP Photo)

“We want to say that we are here – we love our land and our home.”

Since 2015, the center has worked with U.S. artists to create the murals and maintain them. In total, they have made about 2,000 feet of graffiti and paintings.

The “I Witness Silwan” art project depicts the eyes of Palestinian and international leaders and influencers. It also features symbols such as the goldfinch and poppy, which Palestinians call their national flower.

Organizers say the art project aims to draw attention to the displacements the Palestinians face in this neighborhood near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel occupied Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the holy city as its indivisible capital. The Palestinians claim the eastern part as the capital of their future state. Peace talks between the two sides ground to a halt years ago.

The Silwan project says it aims to counter Israeli settler groups that work to boost the Jewish presence in predominantly Arab or Palestinian areas of the contested holy city.

Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem face Israeli arrests, home raids, demolitions and the threat of evictions. Israeli rights group B’Tselem says Israel is “enjoying far-reaching powers with no accountability for their actions" in running the lives of Palestinians in the area.