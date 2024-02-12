In Argentina, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Buenos Aires organized a program titled "Music Festival from Istanbul to Buenos Aires," featuring a repertoire of Turkish and Spanish works.

According to a statement from the YEE, Turkish music was blended with world music in a unique harmony in the capital Buenos Aires, offering art enthusiasts an unforgettable music festival.

The concert commenced with opening remarks from Aydın Bayat, the coordinator of the YEE in Buenos Aires.

Bayat highlighted the fascinating fusion of Turkish and Spanish music, stating, "Tonight, through the universal language of music, we will share the same emotions with songs performed in different languages."

The concert featured performances by Turkish guitarist and composer Kamil Erdem, Argentine bandoneonist Brian Caballero, vocalist Soledad Finoli, percussionist Juan Luduena, kanun player Sami Sebastian and udi Tariq Finoli.

The concert, featuring select pieces from Turkish and Spanish music, received great acclaim from the attendees.

In particular, Turkish and Argentine artists were applauded for their magnificent performances.

During the program, memorable Turkish music pieces such as "Fikrimin Ince Gülü," "Kapıldım Gidiyorum Bahtımın Rüzgarına," "Karşıyaka’da Izmir’in Gülü," and "Çeçen Kızı" were performed, along with select pieces from Argentine music such as "Naranjo en Flor," "El Ultimo Cafe" and "Volver."

Additionally, the concert featured special compositions by composer Kamil Erdem, including "Istanbul" and "Tango Perla."

The Yunus Emre Institute not only promotes Turkish culture in the countries where it is represented but also facilitates cultural interaction by bringing together Turkish culture and the cultures of the host countries.