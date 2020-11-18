The 11th International Şefika Kutluer Festival, organized on behalf of renowned Turkish flutist Şefika Kutluer, began at the Eleni Church in Cappadocia Wednesday.

In the opening performance of the festival, Kutluer, nicknamed the "Magic Flute," performed a recital under the theme "From Classical to Latin." She was accompanied by guitarists from Portugal.

According to the official statement released on the festival’s website, the event will be held from Nov. 18 to Dec. 27.

Artists from Portugal, Azerbaijan, Turkic Republics and Turkey will join the festival, which will be held in the capital Ankara, one of Turkey's top tourist destinations in central Turkey, Cappadocia, the southwestern province of Aydın and the Tarsus district of the southern province of Mersin. The seating arrangements and hours of the concerts are arranged per pandemic measures, where Kutluer will debut her new solo album.

The festival's closing concert will be held at the St. Paul's Church in Mersin on Dec. 27, the day of the liberation of Tarsus from the French invasion during the Turkish War of Independence.

More information on the festival and concert dates is available on the official website of the 11th International Şefika Kutluer Festival.