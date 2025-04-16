The world of music has been buzzing with exciting developments, from legendary Turkish rap artist Killa Hakan’s return to the stage to international performances by Fontaines D.C. and the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIFO). Let’s take a look at these events that showcase both the resilience and brilliance of musicians across genres and borders.

Killa Hakan’s triumphant return

Killa Hakan, one of the iconic figures in Turkish rap music, is back in action after overcoming a serious illness. Living in Germany, the rapper’s comeback has been eagerly anticipated by his fans. Recently, he performed as a guest artist at Eko Fresh's concert in Germany, where he delighted the crowd by performing his beloved tracks.

Turkish rapper Killa Hakan. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

In a heartfelt post, Killa Hakan shared his gratitude for overcoming a serious illness. He revealed that after a long break, he's returning with his track "Kaçan Kurtulur" as part of "Fight Club Round 1" and teased that "Round 2" is coming soon.

Fans can look forward to new music, with Killa Hakan set to release his newly recorded songs one by one. With solo projects and surprise collaborations on the horizon, he is ready to redefine the Turkish rap scene once again.

Fontaines D.C. brings post-punk

In other exciting music news, the Irish post-punk pioneers Fontaines D.C. are set to perform in Türkiye for the first time. On June 29, the band will take the stage at KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul, organized by Epifoni and Uru. The concert will feature two prominent names from Türkiye’s alternative music scene: Jakuzi and Yangın.

Fontaines D.C., the vocalist Grian Chatten, the guitarist Conor Curley, the bassist Conor Deegan III, the drummer Tom Coll, and the guitarist Carlos O'Connell, have made waves globally with their 2022 album "Skinty Fia" and their recent release "Romance." Their sound blends post-punk, goth and alternative rock influences, creating an identity that merges Irish culture and history. The band’s accolades include Grammy and Mercury Prize nominations and a Brit Award for Best International Group. Their debut performance in Türkiye promises to be one of the most exciting live shows of the year.

The Irish post-punk pioneers Fontaines D.C. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Before Fontaines D.C. hits the stage, local acts Yangın and Jakuzi will warm up the crowd with their unique sounds. Yangın, known for their gritty post-punk and noise rock influences, will start the night, followed by Jakuzi, who blends synth-pop, darkwave and new wave to add a dark, danceable energy to the evening.

BIFO shines in UK

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIFO), under the baton of Carlo Tenan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing a successful U.K. tour, bringing immense pride to Türkiye. Performing in five different cities from April 4-11, 2025, BİFO captivated audiences in Perth, Edinburgh, London, Guildford and Sheffield, reaching over 5,000 music lovers.

Joined by world-renowned cellist Pablo Ferrandez, the orchestra performed a diverse program that included works by Beethoven, Schubert, Saint-Saens, Ferit Tüzün and Muammer Sun. Notably, their performances of Tüzün’s Nasreddin Hoca and Sun’s Dönüşüm were especially well-received, earning standing ovations from the audience.

The U.K. tour was a historic event, particularly in Edinburgh and London, where BIFO performed at prestigious venues like Usher Hall and Cadogan Hall, marking the return of a Turkish orchestra to these iconic locations after many years. The orchestra’s dynamic performances in Guildford and Sheffield rounded off an unforgettable tour, showcasing BIFO’s growing international reputation.