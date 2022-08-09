Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Shiite Muslims commemorate Ashura Day

by Agencies Aug 09, 2022 12:08 am +03 +03:00

Shiite Muslims commemorated the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, also known as Ashura, which marks the anniversary of the passing of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein in the desert plains of Karbala, some 113 kilometers (70 miles) from the modern-day Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Shiite pilgrims pray outside the shrine of Imam Hussein (back) during Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein, in Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 8, 2022.

AFP

This picture shows the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 8, 2022.

AFP

Shiite Muslim pilgrims pray between the shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas in Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 8, 2022.

AFP

Shite pilgrims flagellate themselves ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2022.

REUTERS

Shiite pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam Abbas located inside the al-Abbas Shrine, to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2022.

REUTERS

Iraqi Shiite Muslims re-enact the Battle of Karbala as they mark Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein, outside the Imam Hussein Shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 8, 2022.

AFP

An aerial view shows the shrines of Imam Hussein ahead of the holy Shiite ritual of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2022.

REUTERS

An aerial view shows the shrines of Imam Abbas ahead of the holy Shiite ritual of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2022.

REUTERS

A Shiite pilgrim prays during a ceremony ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2022.

REUTERS

Shiite Muslims gather ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in Baghdad, Iraq Aug. 8, 2022.

REUTERS

Iraqi Shiites take part in Ashura which marks the martyrdom of a grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and members of his immediate family in the Battle of Karbala, in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

AP

Iraqi Shiites take part in Ashura which marks the martyrdom of a grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and members of his immediate family in the Battle of Karbala, in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

AP

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.