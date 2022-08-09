Shiite Muslims commemorate Ashura Day

Shiite Muslims commemorated the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, also known as Ashura, which marks the anniversary of the passing of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein in the desert plains of Karbala, some 113 kilometers (70 miles) from the modern-day Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Shiite pilgrims pray outside the shrine of Imam Hussein (back) during Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein, in Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 8, 2022.

AFP