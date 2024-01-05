Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to resurrect the iconic Elvis Presley as a holographic presence in the upcoming London production, "Elvis Evolution," set for November.

"Elvis Evolution," showcasing a life-size digital Elvis in a live performance, marks the inaugural installment in a series of shows planned for cities such as Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

The production is presented by Layered Reality, a well-known U.K. company recognized for immersive experiences such as "Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience" and "The Gunpowder Plot."

This show is anticipated to be a groundbreaking tribute to Elvis Presley's lasting impact.

By utilizing cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence, a life-sized digital rendition of Elvis will present his most iconic songs and signature moves.

This ensures a unique experience for both devoted fans and a new generation of enthusiasts. The show is scheduled at a central London venue, although the details are yet to be confirmed.

Following the performance, there will be an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar after-party.

The CEO of Layered Reality, Andrew McGuinness, described the show as "a tribute to the musical legend Elvis Presley, reimagined for the next generation."

"Elvis maintains his superstar status worldwide, and people no longer wish to receive entertainment passively; they desire active participation," he added. The show will blend music, technology and storytelling to depict Elvis's ascent to fame and his cultural impact during the 1950s and 1960s.

Elvis Presley, a music legend with over 500 million records sold worldwide, remains one of the best-selling artists in history.

His enduring popularity has been boosted by recent films like Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated "Elvis" and the acclaimed "Priscilla."

"Elvis Evolution" arrives when interest in Presley is at an all-time high. The success of similar digital avatar experiences, such as "ABBA Voyage," on the London stage suggests a strong appetite for these innovative productions.