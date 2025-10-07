Pop icon Taylor Swift is facing claims of using artificial intelligence (AI) to market her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

As part of the promotional campaign, Swift launched a treasure hunt that invites fans to locate 12 orange doors placed in various cities worldwide.

Each door features a QR code that participants can scan, which opens short video clips; some of these clips show signs of AI involvement.

One such clip features a bar styled in the Art Nouveau style, with a blurry image of a house in a picture frame on the wall.

In the same scene, a book is shown with missing letters and the bartender’s middle finger appears to blend into an orange napkin he places on the counter – glitches characteristic of AI work.

Swift has not yet addressed whether the promotional videos were created using AI.