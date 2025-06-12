Alan Parsons, a renowned figure in progressive rock and symphonic music, performed for fans on June 11 in Istanbul as part of his "The Show Must Go On" tour.

According to a statement from Epifoni Organization, the concert was held at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, in collaboration with Epifoni and Stagepass.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of his musical career, the British musician performed with his band, The Alan Parsons Project, delivering a memorable night of music. The setlist featured beloved classics such as “Don’t Answer Me,” “Old and Wise" and “La Sagrada Familia.” The concert culminated in a heartfelt “Eye in the Sky” performance sung together with the audience.

Nicknamed the "sound wizard," Alan Parsons has received numerous awards and 13 Grammy nominations throughout his career. In 1974, he met Eric Woolfson at Abbey Road Studios and together they formed The Alan Parsons Project – a band that would go on to shape music history.

Between 1976 and 1987, the group released 10 concept albums, leaving an indelible mark on the music world. Their 1982 hits “Eye in the Sky” and “Old and Wise” became timeless soft rock/pop classics. Known for their sophisticated arrangements and masterful use of synthesizers, The Alan Parsons Project earned multiple gold and platinum records, securing their legacy in the annals of rock music.