Malanka: Ukrainians celebrate pagan-rooted new year festival

The celebrations stem from a pagan myth about Malanka, a daughter of the Slavic deity Lada, who was once kidnapped by an evil snake and locked up in the underworld before being rescued.
A girl, dressed in a traditional costume, reacts after being handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, Jan. 13, 2022.
