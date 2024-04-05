Hungary's acclaimed Anima Musicae Chamber Orchestra, along with master violinist Gwendolyn Masin, is bringing a mesmerizing performance to Istanbul.

On April 17, Istanbul will host a spectacular musical event as part of the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year celebrations. The concert, to be hosted by İş Sanat and held at İş Kuleleri Salonu, will feature Gwendolyn Masin, the orchestra's founding music director and principal violinist, who is of Hungarian heritage, showcasing her unique style on stage.

Established in 2010 by students of Budapest's Liszt Music Academy, Anima Musicae Chamber Orchestra has graced prestigious venues worldwide. From Budapest's Liszt Academy and Hungarian Radio to Vienna's Musikverein, Pecs's Kodaly Center and Sardinia's Teatro Verdi, their performances have captivated audiences. They've also delighted music lovers across Hungary's cities like Bekescsaba, Kecskemet and Szeged, becoming an integral part of the country's cultural tapestry.

Gwendolyn Masin, a trailblazing figure in classical music, is not just a masterful violinist but also a celebrated writer, musicologist, educator and speaker. Her multifaceted talents add depth and resonance to every performance.

Tickets for the concert can be conveniently purchased online through Biletix.