Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) will bring listeners together with lesser-known songs and arias of Azerbaijani composers at the “Azerbaijan Night” concert, which will be held on Oct. 14 at Ankara Opera House.

According to a written statement issued by ADOB, the Opera House is looking forward to welcoming back audiences in October after shutting its doors due to the global pandemic. Art enthusiasts can experience the healing power of music in a safe environment with the new seating arrangement in accordance with hygiene and social distancing rules set by the Ministry of Health.

The “Azerbaijan Night” concert will consist of pieces from the repertoire of composers such as Tofig Guliyev, Niyazi Tağızade and Üzeyir Hacıbeyov, performed by sopranos Esin Talınlı, Görkem Ezgi Yıldırım and Tuğba Mankal, tenors Şenol Talınlı and Oğuz Sırmalı and pianist Melahat Ismailova.

The concert will also showcase Gülümden Alev Karaman's folk songs.