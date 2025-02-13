Germany’s rap heavyweights Apache 207 and Luciano have made a powerful debut with their long-anticipated collaboration, "Gasegnet." Released in recent weeks, the track quickly climbed the charts, surpassing 5 million streams in a short time. Featuring high-energy performances, catchy melodies and top-tier production, "Gasegnet" has been widely praised by listeners.

The song’s production boasts contributions from some of Germany’s most influential producers, including Jumpa, Miksu & Macloud. Mixing was handled by Odrizz and Hubertus Dahlem, with mastering by Lex Barkey. Apache 207’s signature melodic rap style blends seamlessly with Luciano’s hard-hitting flow, creating a dynamic and immersive track.

Beyond its streaming success, "Gasegnet" has climbed the ranks on music charts across Germany and Europe while also gaining viral traction on social media. Fans have hailed the collaboration as "one of the best duets of the year."

With this high-profile project, the two rap stars continue to push their creative boundaries, hinting at potential future collaborations. The success of "Gasegnet" further cements Apache 207 and Luciano’s influence on the rap scene.

'Born Again'

Global K-pop star and rapper LISA has released her highly anticipated single, "Born Again," featuring Doja Cat and RAYE under Lloud Co./RCA Records. The high-energy pop track showcases the unique talents of all three artists. Accompanying the song is a brand-new music video directed by Bardia Zeinali, known for his work with Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and Kacey Musgraves.

From left to right, Doja Cat, LISA and RAYE. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

"Born Again" marks LISA’s first release of 2025 and will also be featured on her upcoming debut solo album, "Alter Ego," set for release on Feb. 28. The album includes additional tracks such as "New Woman" featuring Rosalía, "Moonlit Floor" and "Rockstar," which topped the Billboard Global Ex. U.S. chart and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200. "Rockstar" also amassed 260 million views on YouTube in 2024, earning LISA the "Best K-Pop" award at the MTV VMAs.

"Alter Ego" will present LISA embodying five distinct personas, each representing a different character. The year ahead looks to be a milestone for LISA, who is not only launching her solo album but also venturing into acting. She will appear in HBO’s "The White Lotus" Season 3, premiering on Feb. 16, and is set to take the stage as a solo artist for the first time at Coachella in April.

'Densiz'

Turkish rapper Ruby, known for her distinctive style, has made a strong impact with her latest release, "Densiz." Produced by Pango, the track highlights Ruby’s powerful vocals and sharp lyricism, reinforcing her reputation as a force in the rap scene.

Turkish rapper Ruby. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Ruby continues to push boundaries not just in Türkiye but on a global scale. Previously, she collaborated with Turkish rap superstar Motive on "Like an Angel" from the "Taycan 2" album, which became a standout hit and demonstrated her international appeal.

"Densiz" is a high-energy track infused with both modern trap elements and classic rap influences, seamlessly crafted under Pango’s production. The song has drawn significant attention on social media and quickly climbed the charts, solidifying Ruby’s standing in the industry.

Already a prominent figure among female Turkish rappers, Ruby’s latest release proves she is not just one of the top women in the genre but among the best overall. The rapid rise of "Densiz" on the charts is the latest testament to her growing influence.