Ferdi Tayfur, one of the most influential figures in Turkish arabesque music whose emotional songs resonated with generations, is being remembered on the first anniversary of his death.

Known for hits such as “Içim Yanar,” “Yaktı Beni” and “Ben de Özledim,” Tayfur left a lasting mark on Turkish music and cinema through a career spanning more than half a century.

Born Ferdi Tayfur Turanbayburt on Nov. 15, 1945, in the southern city of Adana, he was named after a dubbing artist admired by his father, Cumali Turanbayburt. Tayfur’s education was cut short after his father’s death, forcing him to struggle for survival at an early age.

As a child, he worked as an apprentice in his stepfather’s candy shop, learning to read and write on the job. During the same period, he began singing at weddings, strengthening his bond with music.

Tayfur gained early recognition after placing second in a music competition organized by Adana Radio. Despite opposition from his stepfather, he moved to Istanbul, where he began performing at the Lunapark Gazino and made a name for himself playing the bağlama, a traditional Turkish stringed musical instrument, widely used in folk and traditional music across Türkiye and parts of the Middle East and Balkans.

He released his first record, “Leyla,” in 1968, marking his entry into professional music. Initial success was limited, prompting him to return to Adana, where he worked on a farm while continuing his music. His breakthrough came in the early 1970s with songs such as “Kır Çiçekleri” and “Bana Gerçekleri Söyle.”

After transferring to Elenor Plak in 1975, Tayfur reached nationwide fame with “Bırak Şu Gurbeti” and “Çeşme.” The success of “Çeşme” opened the doors to cinema, and while filming the 1976 movie of the same name, he met actress Necla Nazır, with whom he later formed a relationship.

Records, awards, mass appeal

Tayfur’s 1992 album “Prangalar” sold about 5 million copies, ranking among the best-selling albums in Türkiye. In 1993, he drew an estimated 200,000 people to a concert at Istanbul’s Gülhane Park, setting a record at the time.

Over his career, Tayfur released dozens of albums and became known for songs including “Seni Dilendim,” “Gönül Yorgunu,” “Emmoğlu,” “Her Saat Başında,” “Merak Etme Sen” and “Yıldızlarda Kayar.” He produced about 50 cassette albums, appeared in more than 34 films and won nine Golden Record awards. In 1982, he founded his own record company, Ferdifon.

Tayfur also hosted television programs, including “Yetiş Emmioğlu” on Show TV starting in 1993 and “Boynu Bükük Şarkılar” on Kanal 7 in 2009. In addition to music and film, he authored several books, including “Şekerci Çırağı” and “Bir Zamanlar Ağaçtım.”

Tayfur died at age 79 on Jan. 2, 2025, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Antalya after falling ill at his home in the resort town of Marmaris.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief, with condolences shared across social media by artists, politicians and fans.

‘Arabesque music lost its prince'

A funeral ceremony was held Jan. 4 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Tayfur’s voice and lyrics had carried the emotional wounds and inner worlds of generations, making the sense of loss difficult to put into words.

Renowned artist Orhan Gencebay described Tayfur as a close friend and brother, recalling the difficult atmosphere of the 1970s, when musicians were often portrayed as rivals.

Singer Ibrahim Tatlıses said arabesque music had lost its “prince,” praising Tayfur’s deep bond with his audience.

Following the ceremony, Tayfur was buried at Yeniköy Cemetery.