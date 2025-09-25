A guitar that belonged to Noel Gallagher and was damaged on the night Oasis broke up is going up for auction and could sell for 500,000 pounds ($673,000).

The band, which is more than halfway through its reunion world tour, split in 2009 after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, during which Liam Gallagher damaged his brother's 1960s red Gibson ES-355 guitar.

The guitar will now go under the hammer this October at Propstore's music memorabilia live auction, with a pre-sale estimate ranging between 250,000 and 500,000 pounds.

It is among the 150 items from the band that will feature in the auction, along with Noel Gallagher's Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar – which was used to record Oasis' Wonderwall and is estimated between 200,000 and 400,000 pounds.

Zak Starkey, former drummer for Oasis, said: "I'm extremely proud of my work with Oasis and being able to give fans the opportunity to purchase genuine memorabilia in Propstore's music auction is a way of them being able to share the journey."

The auction will feature over 550 lots from some of the world's most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value exceeding 3 million pounds.

Other items include John Lennon's "Lost Weekend" tinted glasses, estimated to be worth between 150,000 and 300,000 pounds, and Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" white fedora, estimated to be worth between 40,000 and 80,000 pounds.

A Kimono owned by Queen's Freddie Mercury will also go under the hammer, along with a pair of Elvis Presley's "grand prix" sunglasses, which are both estimated between 8,000-16,000 pounds and Jimi Hendrix's handwritten lyrics for his hit song "Straight Ahead" – with an estimated sale of 40,000-80,000 pounds.

Mark Hochman, music specialist at Propstore, said: "Propstore's auction is a celebration of music history, with guitars that shaped the sound of a generation, handwritten lyrics that capture the first spark of legendary songs and personal items that offer a glimpse into the lives of the world's greatest music artists."

"These are not just collectables; they're cultural touchstones that have inspired millions."

"The Oasis online auction is a particular highlight, perfectly timed with the band's return to the stage and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a tangible piece of their enduring story."

Propstore's two-day music memorabilia auction will take place from Oct. 23-24.