There's no doubt about it: Without Axel Rudi Pell, the world would be musically poorer. The legendary German heavy metal guitarist is set to take the stage in Istanbul for the first time in his long and successful career. Organized by Epifoni with the support of +1, Pell will perform at Holly Stone Performance Hall on the night of March 22, 2025. The concert will open with a performance by the beloved metal band Saints 'N' Sinners.

Renowned guitarist Axel Rudi Pell and his bandmates. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Pell, who started his career with the band Steeler in 1984 and embarked on a solo journey in 1988, continues to produce music tirelessly. With his 22nd (!) studio album, Risen Symbol, he upholds the banner of melodic hard rock without diluting his style with unnecessary modern variations or studio gimmicks. One of the standout elements of Axel Rudi Pell's music is the charismatic voice of lead singer Johnny Gioeli. The American vocalist is among the most distinguished rock singers in the world. Together with former Rainbow drummer Bobby Rondinelli and longtime ARP members Ferdy Doernberg (keyboards) and Volker Krawczak (bass), Pell has captivated fans and the media for over a decade, operating as a seamlessly functioning musical powerhouse.

Dark masterpiece!

Germany's legendary rap duo YKKE – Yung Kafa & Küçük Efendi – have joined forces with rising Turkish rap star Motive! Their highly anticipated track Karanlık (Darkness) received widespread acclaim immediately upon release and quickly climbed the music charts. The music video, shot in Istanbul, blends the city's mystical atmosphere with YKKE's avant-garde style, creating a stunning visual spectacle.

First performed during MOTIVE’s Istanbul concert, Karanlık received full endorsement from the audience, as the duo’s stage presence mesmerized spectators. Since 2017, YKKE has taken hip-hop to another level in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with hits like Diamonds and Summer of My Life. Their collaborations with major names such as Gringo, Xatar, SSIO, Celo & Abdi, Dardan, Ufo361, Jamule and MOTIVE have left a strong mark on the European rap scene. Now, with upcoming projects involving Apache 207's studios and collaborations with Bausa, Jumpa and Miksu/Macloud, YKKE continues to shape the future of the music industry. A faceless legend, YKKE remains an enigma in the rap world.

A scene from a concert by Yung Kafa & Küçük Efendi (YKKE). (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Impala, Stabil make comeback

After a long silence, Impala and Stabil are making a bold return to the rap scene with Yanlış Ama Ben (Wrong, But It's Me). The duo penned the lyrics together, while Arron crafted the track’s intense and gripping beats.

Yanlış Ama Ben delves into themes of wrong choices, regrets and confronting one's inner darkness. As a dark rap piece, the song takes listeners on an emotional journey with its striking lyrics and powerful melody. Featuring an impressive sound and an authentic storytelling approach, Yanlış Ama Ben is now available on digital music platforms. Impala and Stabil’s collaboration has already sparked significant interest among rap enthusiasts, marking an exciting new chapter in their musical journey.