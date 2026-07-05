A crowd of about 10,000 music fans filled the venue on a night that stood out as one of the most powerful live performances of the summer 2026 season.

Japanese metal group BABYMETAL performed July 1 at LifePark Istanbul in a long-anticipated concert organized by Neo Events. The show, held at a packed LifePark, blended metal, Japanese pop culture, precise choreography and large-scale production in a performance that is likely to be remembered for years in Istanbul.

From early in the day, fans filled the grounds and built a shared energy that peaked by evening. At about 9 P.M., the stage went dark and the group opened with “BABYMETAL DEATH,” immediately pulling the audience into a high-intensity set that lasted about 90 minutes with little drop in momentum.

The setlist combined key songs from the group’s catalog with newer material, including “PA PA YA!!,” “METALI!!,” “Monochrome,” “RATATATA,” “Headbanger!!” and closing track “Road of Resistance.” During “Gimme Chocolate!!,” the entire venue became a unified chorus as thousands of fans sang together in one of the night’s defining moments.

BABYMETAL’s production, long known for its precision and scale, fully delivered in Istanbul. Synchronized choreography, sharp lighting design, pyro effects, CO2 bursts and a large LED setup elevated the show beyond a standard metal concert, giving it a theatrical quality. As the performance progressed, the combination of stage discipline and audience energy turned LifePark into a vast open-air arena.

The group’s global rise in recent years has drawn increasingly diverse audiences and Istanbul reflected that mix. Fans in cosplay stood alongside longtime metal listeners, sharing the same energy throughout the night. Mosh pits, coordinated hand movements and a wave of phone lights during “Monochrome” marked some of the most emotional moments, while the heavier final section built the show into a full-scale celebration.

From Tokyo to Wembley to Los Angeles and now Istanbul, BABYMETAL again showed why it remains one of the most distinctive acts in modern metal. Blending genres with tightly controlled performances and high production values, the group delivered not just a concert but a fully immersive audiovisual experience.

With about 10,000 attendees, the performance stands as one of the most notable entries in Türkiye’s 2026 international concert calendar. As LifePark echoed with Japanese metal late into the night, Istanbul hosted a show that left a lasting impression.