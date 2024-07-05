Renowned Balkan musician Goran Bregovic is set to perform in four different cities across Türkiye as part of his tour.

Bregovic, along with his band, the Wedding and Funeral Band, will take the stage at Ankara Oran Open-Air Theater on July 7, Çeşme Open-Air Theater on July 8, Antalya Konyaaltı Open-Air Theater on July 9 and Istanbul Maximum Uniq on July 12.

With a large fan base in Türkiye, Bregovic last performed in the country on March 5 at the Istanbul Golden Horn Festival.

Born in 1950 in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bregovic's career has spanned rock stardom to international acclaim as a composer.

His early years were marked by a dual passion for classical music and the burgeoning rock scene. He left classical violin training behind to co-found Bijelo Dugme (White Button) in 1974. The band became a phenomenon in Yugoslavia, known for their electrifying rock sound infused with Balkan influences.

Beyond rock, Bregovic's talents blossomed in film scores. His most fruitful collaboration came with director Emir Kusturica. Together, they created iconic soundtracks for movies like "Time of the Gypsies" and "Underground," which garnered international recognition for Bregovic's unique blend of Balkan rhythms, traditional music and contemporary sounds.

Today, Bregovic remains a prominent figure in the music world. Whether performing with his Wedding and Funeral Orchestra or composing new works, he is a true Balkan music ambassador, sharing the region's cultural heritage with the global stage.