The Barış Manço House in Kadıköy's Moda was once again flooded with visitors as part of the commemoration program organized on his death anniversary on Feb. 1.

The Kadıköy Municipality, with the support of the Manço family and Halkbank, transformed the house into a museum, displaying Manço's guitar, records, belongings, flashy accessories, clothing, jewelry, paintings and original concert posters.

Visitors take photos in Barış Manço House, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2023. (AA photo)

Visitors of all ages flocked to the museum, expressing their emotions about the late artist who passed away 24 years ago. Murat Üzen, who came to the museum with his son, said that Barış Manço was an inspiration to him as a musician.

"The best times of my youth were when Barış Manço sang his best songs. Being a musician myself, I loved him. I clearly remember the day he died and his funeral ceremony," he recalled.

Meanwhile, Emirkan Karataş also shared his love for the artist, saying that he came from Tuzla to commemorate the great artist's memory. "I am both happy and sad. I visit his grave every year on the anniversary of his death. I grew my hair in his honor as I consider him my idol," he said.

One of the young visitors, 11-year-old Aras said that he learned a lot about Barış Manço by visiting the museum and grew up listening to his songs.

The anniversary of Barış Manço's death will be marked at the Kadıköy Municipality Caddebostan Cultural Center on Feb. 1 with a program featuring the Kurtalan Ekspres band, Anatolian rock band in which Manço performed until his death.