By the age of 21, Billie Eilish has accomplished incredible feats, including releasing a comic book detailing her extraordinary journey. The comic chronicles her evolution from a young dancer to an Oscar-winning songwriter, showcasing her remarkable achievements at such a young age.

Publisher TidalWave Comics has added the American popstar to its "Female Force" series that celebrates "prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists."

In the 22-page comic book, readers will learn about Eilish's transition from dance to music and the collaboration process with her brother Finneas.

The comic will be released on Oct. 10 in digital and print formats.