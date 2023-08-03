In a surprising turn of events, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun were spotted together.

The confirmation from their agencies, YG Entertainment for Jisoo and FN Entertainment for Ahn Bo Hyun, came shortly after a publication published images of the couple meeting up at Jisoo’s home.

The publication shared pictures of the two stars meeting at Jisoo’s home. Instead of denying it all, Jisoo’s agency, YG Entertainment, and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency, FN Entertainment, have both confirmed that the two individuals are getting to know each other.

Jisoo, known for her breathtaking vocals and stunning visuals, has been a prominent figure in the K-pop industry since BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016. Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun has gained recognition through his exceptional acting skills, making his mark in various dramas and films.