Borusan Sanat is gearing up to launch an extraordinary new season filled with musical magic and artistic excellence, promising to delight art enthusiasts and music lovers alike. The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) and Borusan Quartet are all set to take the stage, offering an array of performances that will leave audiences spellbound.

The highlight of this season will be the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic, marked by a commissioned masterpiece exclusively created for Borusan Sanat. This milestone will be commemorated with special concerts that promise to inspire the audience.

Borusan Sanat is set to pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the republic's establishment with a meticulously crafted program. Zeynep Hamedi, the chairperson of the Borusan Kocabıyık Foundation board, expressed her excitement, stating: "This year holds special significance for all of us as it marks the 100th anniversary of our republic's founding. At Borusan Sanat, we are excited to infuse this jubilation into our preparations and concerts for the new season."

Tenor Carlo Tenan

Carlo Tenan, acclaimed for his guest conducting of BIPO concerts, will assume the role of artistic director of BIPO for the 2023-24 season. Tenan's impressive portfolio includes directing some of the world's most prestigious orchestras and collaborating with renowned pianist Ludovico Einaudi. In his announcement, Tenan expressed his enthusiasm, promising to push the boundaries of creativity and elevate the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra to even greater heights.

The season kicks off with a bang as BIPO presents its opening concert on Oct. 12 at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM). World-renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say will perform his commissioned work for Borusan Sanat, Symphony No. 6, “A 100-Year-Old Child,” at its world premiere. Say will also dazzle the audience with Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 during this remarkable concert.

Throughout the season, BIPO will host an array of exceptional soloists and guest conductors, promising a year filled with musical excellence and breathtaking performances. Notable events include a concert featuring pianists Güher and Süher Pekinel and a concert with exceptionally talented violinist Nemanja Radulovic performing Beethoven's violin concerto.

The new year will be welcomed with a magnificent concert featuring internationally renowned soloists Marina Rebeka and Jonathan Tetelman. The concert, conducted by Carlo Tenan, will feature a program filled with breathtaking opera masterpieces, offering a spectacular way to ring in the new year.

April 23

One of the most eagerly awaited concerts of the season will see BIPO sharing the stage with The Per Poc Puppet Company. Together, they will enchant audiences with Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf," a symphonic fairy tale, under the direction of conductor Francisco Valero-Terribas, on April 20.

Borusan Quartet

Borusan Quartet on the other hand is preparing to enthrall audiences with four concerts in the upcoming season. Their first concert, taking place on Oct. 23 at Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House, will feature works by first-generation republic composers, Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Ahmed Adnan Saygun, along with a world premiere commissioned piece composed by Cem Oslu specifically for Borusan Quartet.

Borusan Music House

Borusan Music House (Müzik Evi) will host a diverse array of music genres in the 2023-24 season, featuring contemporary, new music, improvisation and avant-garde jazz. The program will showcase both local and international projects and artists, promising a vibrant musical experience.