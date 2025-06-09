World-renowned British pop star Robbie Williams will perform in Istanbul for the first time, organized by Atlantis Production. The concert, originally scheduled for Festival Park Yenikapı, has been relocated to a new venue to provide a more suitable atmosphere. According to an announcement from Atlantis Production, the concert on Oct. 7 will now take place at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Stadium.

Robbie Williams is currently on his "Live 2025" tour, ahead of the release of his new album "Britpop." Last month, he released the single "Rocket," which he recorded with rock legend Tony Iommi. The track has been widely praised by both critics and fans alike.

The tour began on May 31 in Edinburgh, and performances have already been seen across Europe. This month, Williams will also perform in London, Manchester and Bath in the U.K. Tickets for these concerts sold out months in advance, underscoring the artist's enduring popularity.

At his Istanbul concert, Robbie Williams will treat fans to a mix of his beloved hits and new tracks from his upcoming album. His live shows have always been celebrated for their high energy, and this performance promises to be no different.

Tickets for the Istanbul concert at ITU Stadium will be available for purchase starting tomorrow through various platforms, including Biletix, Biletinial, Bubilet and Passo.