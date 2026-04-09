Kpop supergroup BTS launches its global concert tour on Thursday in the ​South Korean city of Goyang, after the group's comeback single topped ⁠rankings worldwide.

BTS's World Tour 'ARIRANG' ⁠officially starts with three nights in Goyang, on April 9, 11 and 12 ​and will take in ​34 cities across ⁠the world in a new record for the most tour dates by a Kpop artist.

The opening concerts in Goyang sold out in pre-sale for all three nights and tickets to concerts in South Korea, North America and Europe were sold out within a few hours of the pre-sale and general sale, ⁠according ⁠to BTS' management agency.

The group went on hiatus in 2022 and all seven members completed mandatory South Korean military service by mid-2025, before getting together to record their fifth studio album "ARIRANG."

The album, released in March, topped the Billboard 200 chart for two ⁠weeks, a first for a Kpop group or artist. Lead single "Swim" made its debut at No. ​1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, before falling to ​No. 2 in its second week.

Analysts said the concert tour, which will ⁠feature ‌a ‌360-degree in-the-round stage design, is expected ⁠to bring in blockbuster revenues, ‌with some estimates pointing to total tour earnings ​of as much as 2.7 ⁠trillion won ($1.81 billion), not ⁠including fans' spending outside the concerts when visiting ⁠cities for ​the show.